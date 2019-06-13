Bilawal Bhutto Zardari forms Coordination Committee

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had formed an eight-member Coordination Committee for overseeing matters relating to mass contact and mobilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had formed an eight-member Coordination Committee for overseeing matters relating to mass contact and mobilization.

According to a notification issued here by Political Secretary to Chairman PPP, Jameel Soomro he members include Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Taj Haider, Najamuddin Khan and Sabir Baloch.

The provincial presidents and general secretaries of all provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan would also be members of the committee on coordination matters relating to respective provinces.