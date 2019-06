Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, GB delegation discuss political situation

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders from Gilgit Baltistan and discussed the prevailing political situation.

During the meeting held at Zardari House here, President Pakistan Peoples Party Gilgit Baltistan Amjad Advocate, former chief minister Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah and Muhammad Musa were present.

The delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party Gilgit Baltistan informed Bilawal Bhutto about its public contact campaign. Bilawal accepted invitation of the delegation for a visit to Gilgit Baltistan in August.