Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Holds Meeting With PPP South Punjab Leadership
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday discussed political matters with the PPP leadership of South Punjab chapter in a meeting through video link.
PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, general secretary Natasha Daultana, MNAs Mustafa Mahmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were present in the meeting.