Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds meeting with PPP South Punjab leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday discussed political matters with the PPP leadership of South Punjab chapter in a meeting through video link.

PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, general secretary Natasha Daultana, MNAs Mustafa Mahmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were present in the meeting.