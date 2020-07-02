UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Holds Meeting With PPP South Punjab Leadership

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:19 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds meeting with PPP South Punjab leadership

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday discussed political matters with the PPP leadership of South Punjab chapter in a meeting through video link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday discussed political matters with the PPP leadership of South Punjab chapter in a meeting through video link.

PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, general secretary Natasha Daultana, MNAs Mustafa Mahmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

Waseem Hashmi appointed President Karachi Sports F ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zafar pledges to help deserving artists

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.