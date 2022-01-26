UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Inaugurate The Sindh Solid Waste Management Project In The Larkana Town

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurate the Sindh Solid Waste Management project in the Larkana town

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Sindh Solid Waste Management Project in Larkana, on Wednesday, at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Sindh Solid Waste Management Project in Larkana, on Wednesday, at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspected machinery and vehicles of Sindh Waste Management board Larkana.

Chinese company Gansu to pick up 400 tonnes of garbage daily from 20 union committees and houses of four towns of Larkana with population of about 600,000.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board project will provide employment opportunities to hundreds of local people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Member PPPEC Jamil Soomro, MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, MPA Sohail Anwar Sial, CEO of Chinese company Gansu in Pakistan Gansu Mr. Liu Tao, MD Sindh Solids Waste Management Board Zubair Channa, former Mayor LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh and others.

Addressing the Lunching Ceremony of Front End Collection Operation in Larkana, under the Sindh West Waste Management Board in Larkana, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to implement public-friendly schemes and policies like cleaning of cities, establishing free hospital systems and granting ownership rights to residents of Kutchi Abadies population across the country.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that since Murtaza Wahhab has been appointed Administrator of Karachi, he has started work with KMC, Local Government department and experts in Sindh Waste Management in the rest of the districts.

He said that garbage collection has started in Larkana city and that work will start from houses to dumping sites.

In Larkana city, he said an awareness campaign will have to be launched to keep the city clean and green.

He further said that the citizens have to ensure cooperation with sanitation staff in their own areas.

The PPP chairman said that the Chinese company has a responsibility for cleaning the Larkana city, because the people of China have very close relations with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

