Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates 100 MGD Dhabeji pumping station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Tuesday inaugurated the new 100 million gallons per day (MGD) Dhabeji Water Pumping House.

After unveiling the plaque of new water pumping station, Bilawal visited the complex and was briefed by Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Asadullah Khan, said a press release.

Bilawal Bhutto directed the Sindh government to construct Haleji Lake Road for the convenience of the people of the area and visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said all the machinery, including four motors, of the 100 MGD pumping station had been imported from Germany.

He said 260 MGD additional water was available in the system for Karachi, which could not be provided to the city due to lack of required infrastructure and defective conveyance system.

At present, Karachi was being provided 450 MGD water and with the commission of the new 100 MGD pumping house, 50 MGD additional water would be added to the system. From the Kinjhar source, the city would now be receiving 500 MGD, while it was receiving 100 MGD from Hub source but due to defects in the canal line losses had gone up to 30 MGD, he added.

The chief minister said he had a meeting and approved renovation, revamping and reconstruction of the water canal from Hub to District West so that 100 MGD could be brought in the city. After that KW&SB (Karachi Ware & Sewerage Board) would be able to provide 600 MGD to the city, he said.

Murad Ali Shah thanked Bilawal Bhutto for inaugurating the third phase of development schemes and projects within a month. Bilawal had inaugurated roads and underpasses in Karachi twice within 15 days and after another 14 days he opened the100 MGD pumping house.

He said the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ghotki-Kashmore bridge on the River Indus would be held soon. It would be the third bridge on the River Indus being constructed by the provincial government from its own resources, he claimed.

It may be mentioned that the pumping station constructed in 1959 under the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-I phase-I) has outlived its design life for being in operation for the last 60 years. It has 1400 HP motor pumps manufactured by a German company operating on diesel and gas fuel, which are still being operated / used with extensive repairs but their efficiency/capacity have been badly affected.

The government decided to construct the 100 MGD new pumping house, which will now add 50 MGD in the system which was not being supplied to the city due to old machine.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and MD Water Board Asadullah Khan.

The ceremony was attended by provincial Ministers Murtaza Baloch, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Advisor Aijaz Shah Shirazi, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh and party workers of Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi in a large number.