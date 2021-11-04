Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates Daycare Dialysis Centre

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday inaugurated Daycare Dialysis Centre of SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) Pakistan, established near Government Boys Degree College

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday inaugurated Daycare Dialysis Centre of SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) Pakistan, established near Government Boys Degree College .

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Centre, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had always made the health sector a top priority because we believed that free medical care was the basic right of every citizen.

Bilawal said that Free Open Heart Surgery carried-out at NICVD in Larkana.

He said that Hospitals and Health units would be set-up in villages and cities of the province.

He also said that Pakistan People's Party wanted to provide free treatment to everyone at his doorsteps.

He said that he was very impressed with the SIUT, because there were excellent facilities, doctors and staff.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said," I am also from Larkana and I am proud on it." He said that SIUT was an institution in the World that was serving humanity.

He also said that Dr. Adibul Hassan Rizvi had worked hard throughout his life.

He said "I am happy that such modern medical facilities are also being provided in Larkana." Bilawal said, " if the Sindh Health Minister continues his hard work, we will provide health facilities to the people in every district of the province." He said that free treatment was the right of every Pakistani, money should not be an obstacle in treatment to save lives.

He also said that there was a time when patients had to go to India for kidney transplantation, but now that facilities were available in Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Dr. Adib Rizvi had done a great job by increasing this sector from 8 bed to 1800 beds through public private partnership.

Addressing the gathering, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechoho said that Dr. Adib Rizvi's ward in Sindh was a great medical facilities for the people of Sindh .

Dr. Adib Rizvi raised the raft and under his supervision benefited many physicians who were serving the people, she added.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited various sections of Day Care Dialysis Center of SIUT.

While 22 dialysis machines have been installed in the day care dialysis center, 5 of the installed machines are dedicated to hepatitis and HIV patients. There are radiological facilities including ultrasound. In a private hospital, the patient used to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per session for dialysis, which will be free here.

Secretary Health Sindh Dr. Kazim Jatoi, Dr. Aijaz of SIUT, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aajez Dhamrah, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Iajaz Leghari, Professors, Faculty members of SMBBMU Larkana, Doctors, Notables of the area and others were also present on the occasion.