Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Invited To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2025 | 05:24 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump's inauguration

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to travel to the United States in the coming days

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected US President-elect Donald Trump.

The sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to travel to the United States in the coming days.

The sources added that he would attend Trump’s inauguration and other related events in Washington.

It has been reported that the invitation has been extended to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his personal capacity.

It may be mentioned here that Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration is scheduled for January 20, during which the world leaders and other representatives are expected to participate.

