Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauds lawyers role for restoration of democracy, rule of law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday appreciated the role of lawyers for the restoration of democracy and rule of law.

Addressing Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) here at Javed Iqbal Auditorium, he said lawyers always resisted unconstitutional moves like authoritarianism and dictatorship throughout the history.

He said politicians, civil society and other segments of the society needed lawyers who always acted as vanguard in defense of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights.

"A lawyer, Quaid-e Azam, struggled for and won us Pakistan. Unfortunately, his untimely demise meant Pakistan went along without a constitution for decades. It was not till another lawyer, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan its first constitution on August 14, 1973," he added.

He said the PPP always struggled for the supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament.

He said suo motu powers were misused in the past and urged the bar and bench to review the mechanism of appealing suo motu decisions.

He also said more women judges should be elevated to superior judiciary as there were only six women judges in male-dominated judiciary.

He said access to justice was the cornerstone of the rule of law and access to justice for the marginalized and oppressed should be made possible.

He said justice for the victims of sexual violence should also be dispensed speedily.

The PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Manzoor Ahmad were present on the occasion besides a large number of lawyers.