UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Lauds Lawyers Role For Restoration Of Democracy, Rule Of Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauds lawyers role for restoration of democracy, rule of law

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday appreciated the role of lawyers for the restoration of democracy and rule of law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday appreciated the role of lawyers for the restoration of democracy and rule of law.

Addressing Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) here at Javed Iqbal Auditorium, he said lawyers always resisted unconstitutional moves like authoritarianism and dictatorship throughout the history.

He said politicians, civil society and other segments of the society needed lawyers who always acted as vanguard in defense of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights.

"A lawyer, Quaid-e Azam, struggled for and won us Pakistan. Unfortunately, his untimely demise meant Pakistan went along without a constitution for decades. It was not till another lawyer, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan its first constitution on August 14, 1973," he added.

He said the PPP always struggled for the supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament.

He said suo motu powers were misused in the past and urged the bar and bench to review the mechanism of appealing suo motu decisions.

He also said more women judges should be elevated to superior judiciary as there were only six women judges in male-dominated judiciary.

He said access to justice was the cornerstone of the rule of law and access to justice for the marginalized and oppressed should be made possible.

He said justice for the victims of sexual violence should also be dispensed speedily.

The PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Manzoor Ahmad were present on the occasion besides a large number of lawyers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Suo Motu Lahore High Court Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Civil Society Lawyers Qamar Zaman Kaira Superior Pakistan Peoples Party August Women Dictator Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Govt planning to digitilize Radio Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Quetta and other parts of Balochistan receives rai ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Social Distancing Am ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court rejects petitions against reintr ..

2 minutes ago

Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visit Gurdwara Babey Di ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly to launch debate on Pakistan's a ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.