Bilawal Bhutto Zardari makes effort to appease Mengal for holding up opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party , Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tried to convince Akhtar Mangal to support opposition so that the budget presented by PTI's government could not passed from the parliament

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party , Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tried to convince Akhtar Mangal to support opposition so that the budget presented by PTI's government could not passed from the parliament.

On Thursday Bilawal held a long meeting with Akhtar Mengal the head of Baluchistan National Party (Mengal ) at National Assembly .Earlier when the process of voting was started in the house on cut motions, Mangal supported the treasury benches.

After polling Bilawal went to the seat of Akhtar Mengal and the both leaders continued talking for almost 20 minutes .The Co-Chair person of PPP , Asif Zardari was also present in the house but he only waived hand to Akhtar Mengal from his seat.