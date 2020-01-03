UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Offers Conditional Support To Govt On Army Act Amendment

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers conditional support to govt on Army Act amendment

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said he had offered his conditional support to the government on the proposed amendment in Army Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said he had offered his conditional support to the government on the proposed amendment in Army Act.

"I have asked the government to adopt parliamentary procedure for the proposed amendments if they require the support of PPP," said Bilawal Zardai while talking to media outside the parliament.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had offered unconditional support to the government on the proposed amendment.

"Leader of the opposition did not take us into confidence before making such decision," Bilawal said, adding, it would have been better if the opposition leader take all political parties on-board during the decision making.

He said the PPP had 52 seats in the national assembly and could not even change a dot in the proposed amendment with this number.

Bilawal said he did what he could possibly do to strengthen democracy and democratic norms, though the much bigger opposition than him offered unconditional support to the government.

"My achievement is that i have forced the government to accept our demand of adopting parliamentary procedure for the legislation," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This was the real duty of the opposition to guide the government in right direction to strengthen the Parliament which ensures the fundamental rights and independence of people.

Pakistan People's Party's policy on NAB ordinance was consistent, said Bilawal, adding PPP had always believed that NAB ordinance was a black law made by a dictator for political victimization.

Commenting on NAB ordinance, Bilwal said a consensus could be reached over few amendments in the NAB ordinance.

