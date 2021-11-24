UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Offers Condolence To Amir Chandio On Brother's Death

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:47 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers condolence to Amir Chandio on brother's death

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amir Chandio's bother - a member of party's digital media wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amir Chandio's bother - a member of party's digital media wing.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Family Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in ..

WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in December - RDIF CEO

1 minute ago
 Five killed in Israel strikes on Syria: monitor

Five killed in Israel strikes on Syria: monitor

1 minute ago
 Pro-business Free Democrats to run German finance ..

Pro-business Free Democrats to run German finance ministry: pact

2 minutes ago
 Maryam leveling baseless allegations against judic ..

Maryam leveling baseless allegations against judiciary: Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Government provide all resources to empower countr ..

Government provide all resources to empower country's youth: Shaukat Tarin

4 minutes ago
 Police hold search operation in Waris Khan area, i ..

Police hold search operation in Waris Khan area, interrogate 290 people

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.