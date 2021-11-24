Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amir Chandio's bother - a member of party's digital media wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amir Chandio's bother - a member of party's digital media wing.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.