Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Offers Eid Ul Azha At Ghari Khuda Bux

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers Eid ul Azha at Ghari Khuda Bux

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The Foreign Minister and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Acting Governor Sindh and Spekar Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers on Sunday in front of Mausoleum of Martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sindh Ministers, Advisors to Sindh Chief Minister, MNAs, MPAs, PPP leaders, workers and villagers, notables of the area and officials of Police department, divisional and district officials were also present at Garhi Khuda Bux.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister offered prayers for the solidarity, peace, prosperity and progress stability of the country and for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah exchanged Eid greetings individually with Sindh Ministers, Advisors, MNAs and MPAs and each person present on the occasion at eid gah of Ghari Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Those present on the occasion were Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, Aijaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range, Commissioner Larkana division, SSP Larkana, DC Larkana, leaders and workers of PPP and others

