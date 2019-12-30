UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Offers MQM Ministries In Sindh In Exchange For Breaking Alliance With PTI

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offers MQM ministries in Sindh in exchange for breaking alliance with PTI

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ministries in Sindh in exchange for the party breaking off its alliance with the ruling PTI at the centre

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ministries in Sindh in exchange for the party breaking off its alliance with the ruling PTI at the centre.He made offered while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of mega project in Karachi.

Bilawal said, "The MQM-P should derail the government by ending its alliance with them we will (PPP) support them fully.""For Karachi's sake, all the ministries that the MQM-P has in the Centre, we will give them in Sindh.

But the only condition is to send him [Imran Khan] back home," he clarified.MQM-P is an ally of the ruling PTI in the Federal government, with its MNAs Farogh Naseem and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui holding the federal portfolios for law and information technology respectively.

ondemning the government's gas policy, the PPP chairman said the people of Sindh were suffering due to suspension of gas supply, adding that, "We will have to snatch our share from the government."The scion of the Bhutto political dynasty also reacted to the government's decision of excluding the non-deserving people from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in a bid to bring transparency and merit in the programme.

He vowed to challenge the exclusion of the more than 800,000 people from the programme in a court of law."The entire nation is embroiled in a plethora of issues. The problems of the masses are escalating every day."According to Bilawal, Sindh was the only province where development could be seen. "Foreign publications have also lauded the policy of the Sindh government," he claimed.

