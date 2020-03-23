Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays glowing tributes to Dr. Osama

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Dr. Osama Raza said that he has been martyred while trying to save the lives of others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Dr. Osama Raza said that he has been martyred while trying to save the lives of others.

He condoled with the family of Dr. Osama Raza and said that he was a hero of the nation.

Every person who sacrifices his or her life for humanity was a hero of the nation, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto also paid tributes to doctors, nurses and all paramedical staff who were trying their best to save the lives of other human beings while putting their own lives at risk.

He asked to make sure that all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were safe and working in a protected environment. Pakistan can only overcome this pandemic with the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, he added.