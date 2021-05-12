Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays rich tribute to martyrs of May 12 massacre

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 massacre who were brutally assassinated on the streets of Karachi.

In his message on the 14th martyrdom anniversary, the PPP Chairman expressed grief on the precious lives lost during the mayhem and described the tragedy as one of the saddest incidents in the history of Pakistan which could not be forgotten.

"Agony suffered by the families of all those, including workers of PPP and other democratic parties, lawyers and common people is still felt by all even after more than a decade", he added.

He said that the sacrifices given for the cause of independent judiciary by May 12 martyrs won't go in vain.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated his commitment that when the PPP would return to power it would eliminate the anti-people complexities in the system and would simplify the criminal justice system so that the culprits can't go scot-free but face the music.