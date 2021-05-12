UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs Of May 12 Massacre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays rich tribute to martyrs of May 12 massacre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 massacre who were brutally assassinated on the streets of Karachi.

In his message on the 14th martyrdom anniversary, the PPP Chairman expressed grief on the precious lives lost during the mayhem and described the tragedy as one of the saddest incidents in the history of Pakistan which could not be forgotten.

"Agony suffered by the families of all those, including workers of PPP and other democratic parties, lawyers and common people is still felt by all even after more than a decade", he added.

He said that the sacrifices given for the cause of independent judiciary by May 12 martyrs won't go in vain.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated his commitment that when the PPP would return to power it would eliminate the anti-people complexities in the system and would simplify the criminal justice system so that the culprits can't go scot-free but face the music.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Music Lawyers May Criminals All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

1 hour ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

1 hour ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.