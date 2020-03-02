UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Seeks PPP-media Collaboration For Making Pakistan Strong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:18 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seeks PPP-media collaboration for making Pakistan strong

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP wanted collaboration with journalists to achieve the objective of strong Pakistan and urged the journalists to support the PPP through their writings and columns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP wanted collaboration with journalists to achieve the objective of strong Pakistan and urged the journalists to support the PPP through their writings and columns.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, he said said that the PPP had always stood by journalists during its tenure in power.

He was critical of imposing restrictions on the press and added the owners of some media houses had sacked a number of journalists on the pretext of business losses.

He said the PPP, along with journalists, the legal fraternity and members of civil society, wanted tostrengthen the country, adding that the PPP had always raised voice for democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Business Democracy Civil Society Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh govt urged to restore Agriculture Produce Ac ..

17 minutes ago

3-day Seerat Conference at Government College Wome ..

17 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

18 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah, Palestinian ambassador discuss matters ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister reviews uplift schemes

18 minutes ago

Secy interior asked to probe record of missing arm ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.