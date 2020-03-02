Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seeks PPP-media collaboration for making Pakistan strong

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP wanted collaboration with journalists to achieve the objective of strong Pakistan and urged the journalists to support the PPP through their writings and columns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP wanted collaboration with journalists to achieve the objective of strong Pakistan and urged the journalists to support the PPP through their writings and columns.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, he said said that the PPP had always stood by journalists during its tenure in power.

He was critical of imposing restrictions on the press and added the owners of some media houses had sacked a number of journalists on the pretext of business losses.

He said the PPP, along with journalists, the legal fraternity and members of civil society, wanted tostrengthen the country, adding that the PPP had always raised voice for democracy.