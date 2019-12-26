UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Shows Anger On Removal Of Poor Women From BISP Beneficiery List

Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly criticized Imran Khan's government for the removal of 820,165 women beneficieries from the list of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and termed it an attack on the economic empowerment of poverty-ridden women

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly criticized Imran Khan's government for the removal of 820,165 women beneficieries from the list of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and termed it an attack on the economic empowerment of poverty-ridden women.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that the PTI government was doling out government benefits only to the moneyed class and seems more interested in unleashing poverty amd unemployment in the country."The PTI government has taken total U-Turns on its pre-election promises of providing 10 million jobs and 5 million houses.

Instead, it is overseeing mass unemployment, mass homelessness in the name of anti-encroachment', and multiplying poverty through its ruthless anti-poor policies," he added.

Bilawal said that the Federal cabinet was guilty of this economic onslaught on the poor.

Their silence as people's homes are destroyed, as millions lose their jobs, and as women will now have to worry how to feed their children, is criminal.He said that the BISP is a lifeline to those women who often had to sacrifice their own dinners in order to ensure their children didn't sleep hungry.

This assault on the livelihoods of the poor and on Pakistan's only social safety net goes to show the callousness of the PTI regime. Every member of the government, who remains silent on this step, is equally complicit in this economic murder of poor people.PPP Chairman warned the government to immediately withdraw the decision else his Party would fiercely oppose it at every forum and would not allow its anti-poor and anti-women policies to be implemented.

