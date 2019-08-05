Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemns Indian move of changing IOK status

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday strongly condemned Indian move of changing the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK)

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to an extremist group RSS.

He said Modi, known as butcher of Gujrat, was now going to become butcher of Kashmir.

He said the PPP would present its detailed stance on the issue in joint session of the parliament to be held on Tuesday.

He said PPP leader Benazir Bhutto (late) had raised the Kashmir issue in front of the whole world. He said every Pakistani should raise voice for the people of Kashmir.