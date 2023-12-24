Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted nomination paper for NA-194(Larkana-I)

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari filed a nomination paper for the National Assembly seat of Larkana-Ratodero NA-194 (Larkana-I) for General Elections 2024 on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with a great number of supporters and leaders, came to the Collectorate Building to submit his nomination papers in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Asif Raza Chandio, who has been appointed as Returning Officer (R.O.) for NA-194 (Larkana-I).

On the occasion, hundreds of leaders and workers of the PPP thronged in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana/Returning Officer (R.O.) for NA-194 (Larkana-I).

They were holding party flags and raising slogans in her support. However, a group of PPP leaders and workers were allowed to enter the court premises.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Suhail Ahnwar Siyal, District President of PPP Larkana Khurshed Ahmed Junejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, and others were also accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

