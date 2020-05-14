Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggests govt to turn next budget into COVID-19 budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday suggested the government to turn the upcoming budget into COVID-19 budget.

Talking to the media here outside the Parliament House, Bilawal referred to his first press conference about the coronavirus pandemic where he had said that the country would have to fight the contagion on two fronts.

"One we have to fight this COVID-19 and other is to stabilise the economy which was already sagging at that time," he said.

The PPP chairman asked the the government to announce a relief package for the medical workers who were fighting the deadly virus on the front line.

Pakistan should also use some percentage of its gross domestic product for relief like other countries, he added.

He said,"We have also to focus on the agriculture sector because food security is an issue now for the entire world." He urged the government to announce a relief package for the agriculture sector.

Bilawal asked the Federal Government to help the provinces in countering the locust attack on crops as plants' protection was a federal subject.