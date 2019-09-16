Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summons senior party leaders meeting on Sep 18

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an important consultative meeting of the party leadership on September 18 at Zardari House Islamabad

Spokesman of the PPP Chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the consultation would be held on the issue of government's performance, a press release Monday said.

Bilawal Bhutto's countrywide visit would also be discussed during the meeting. The meeting would chalk out a strategy after discussion on country's political and economical situation, Mustafa Nawaz said.