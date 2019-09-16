UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Summons Senior Party Leaders Meeting On Sep 18

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an important consultative meeting of the party leadership on September 18 at Zardari House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an important consultative meeting of the party leadership on September 18 at Zardari House Islamabad.

Spokesman of the PPP Chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the consultation would be held on the issue of government's performance, a press release Monday said.

Bilawal Bhutto's countrywide visit would also be discussed during the meeting. The meeting would chalk out a strategy after discussion on country's political and economical situation, Mustafa Nawaz said.

