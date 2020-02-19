Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supports protest of students at Gomal University

People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he supports the ongoing protest of students at Gomal University.He urged restraint on behalf of the university administration and condemned the heavy handedness of the government against students demanding their rights and the decision to shut down a center of learning in an attempt to silence their just demands.Bilawal said that the heavy handedness against students was further proof of the selected government's fascistic mindset

He added that the PTI government was unable to hear even the slightest criticism of its policies and actions.

The PPP Chairman said that hallmark of this government was the suppression of every voice raised for the rights of the people.He said that the elected government's mission is to make Parliament a rubber stamp institution and would trample over the rights of each and every Pakistani in their quest to cling to power.PPP Chairman said that the rulers have forgotten the promises they made to the people before the last election.

He asked whether the country would be able to prosper by ignoring the issues of our students and shutting down educational institutions.He demanded immediate recognition of the students' demands and reopening of the university.