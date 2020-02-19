UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Supports Protest Of Students At Gomal University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supports protest of students at Gomal University

People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he supports the ongoing protest of students at Gomal University.He urged restraint on behalf of the university administration and condemned the heavy handedness of the government against students demanding their rights and the decision to shut down a center of learning in an attempt to silence their just demands.Bilawal said that the heavy handedness against students was further proof of the selected government's fascistic mindset

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he supports the ongoing protest of students at Gomal University.He urged restraint on behalf of the university administration and condemned the heavy handedness of the government against students demanding their rights and the decision to shut down a center of learning in an attempt to silence their just demands.Bilawal said that the heavy handedness against students was further proof of the selected government's fascistic mindset.

He added that the PTI government was unable to hear even the slightest criticism of its policies and actions.

The PPP Chairman said that hallmark of this government was the suppression of every voice raised for the rights of the people.He said that the elected government's mission is to make Parliament a rubber stamp institution and would trample over the rights of each and every Pakistani in their quest to cling to power.PPP Chairman said that the rulers have forgotten the promises they made to the people before the last election.

He asked whether the country would be able to prosper by ignoring the issues of our students and shutting down educational institutions.He demanded immediate recognition of the students' demands and reopening of the university.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Parliament Gomal Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ..

14 minutes ago

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

22 minutes ago

Finance Ministry throw debris of price hike on pro ..

2 minutes ago

Levies forces seize large quantity of narcotics fr ..

2 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

29 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan for increased Pakistan-Indonesi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.