Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Takes Oath As Foreign Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minister

President Arif Alvi has administered oath to the PPP chairman at president house.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took oath as Federal Minister in Islamabad on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assumed office of the Foreign Minister.

He visited the Foreign Office in Islamabad today where he was given detailed briefing about the ministry of foreign affairs and Pakistan's relations with other countries.

PPP leadership initially was reluctant for Bilawal to take oath as the Foreign Minister but later they agreed to the position.

Bilawal had visited Nawaz Sharif and held detailed meetings with him in London before his return to Pakistan and taking oath.

