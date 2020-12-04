UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tests Negative For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:37 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

The Sources say that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was in quarantine tested negative for Covid-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tested negative for Coronavirus, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the reports of his negative Covid test came and now soon he would back to his routine work.

On Nov 26, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for Covid-19.

The PPP Chairman took to Twitter and announced that he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.

Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA,”.

Many other politicians contracted Covid-19 including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ali Zaidi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Murad Ali Shaha, Farooq Sattar, Sheikh Rasheed, Musadik Malik, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Marriyum Auragnzeb, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Saeed Ghani, Kamran Bangash, Zahoor Buledi, Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Imran Ismail.

Earlier today, Pakistan reported 55 deaths and 3,262 new cases of Covid-19. According to various reports, Coronavirus turned more lethal in the second wave.

