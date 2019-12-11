Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanks nation for their prayers for Asif Zardari

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday thanked the nation and party workers for their prayers for former president Asif Ali Zardari

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said that Asif Zardari has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said the medical reports presented in the IHC were extremely concerning and hoped for provision of best medical facilities in Karachi as soon as possible," he added.

Later, talking to media persons outside the IHC along with Aseefa Bhutto, Syed Nayyer Bokhari, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other party leaders, he thanked the judges over dispensation of justice by granting bail on medical grounds for the treatment of his father.

"PPP will not surrender before any pressure," he said adding that in the case of Faryal Talpur, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not file its comments and response and now the PPP would have to wait till next hearing.

PPP Chairman said that Asif Ali Zardari would go through the treatment as medical reports highlighted serious threat to his life.