UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thanks Nation For Their Prayers For Asif Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:03 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanks nation for their prayers for Asif Zardari

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday thanked the nation and party workers for their prayers for former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday thanked the nation and party workers for their prayers for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said that Asif Zardari has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said the medical reports presented in the IHC were extremely concerning and hoped for provision of best medical facilities in Karachi as soon as possible," he added.

Later, talking to media persons outside the IHC along with Aseefa Bhutto, Syed Nayyer Bokhari, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other party leaders, he thanked the judges over dispensation of justice by granting bail on medical grounds for the treatment of his father.

"PPP will not surrender before any pressure," he said adding that in the case of Faryal Talpur, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not file its comments and response and now the PPP would have to wait till next hearing.

PPP Chairman said that Asif Ali Zardari would go through the treatment as medical reports highlighted serious threat to his life.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Qaim Ali Shah National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Islamabad High Court Media Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM’s efforts to boost trade with Qatar hailed: M ..

42 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi launches grand oper ..

2 minutes ago

EU leader Michel to represent UK at summit

3 minutes ago

7 shops sealed, 25 shopkeepers fined over encroach ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

3 minutes ago

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.