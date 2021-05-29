UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Visit Wali Bagh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Wali Bagh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Sunday, a release of the Pakistan Peoples Party issued here Saturday said.

The release said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would offer condolences to the bereaved on the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan at Wali Bagh during his visit.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold a press conference along with the leadership of Awami National Party at 4.00 p.m at Wali Bagh.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Awami National Party Visit Charsadda Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Sad P

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 1,779 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Bella Hadid takes note of all her celebrity friend ..

31 minutes ago

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant: state ..

30 minutes ago

Army-trained sniffer dogs checking corona patients ..

30 minutes ago

'Friends': The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga A ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.