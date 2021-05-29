Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Wali Bagh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Sunday, a release of the Pakistan Peoples Party issued here Saturday said.

The release said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would offer condolences to the bereaved on the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan at Wali Bagh during his visit.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold a press conference along with the leadership of Awami National Party at 4.00 p.m at Wali Bagh.