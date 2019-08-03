Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges political parties to join hands for transparent electoral system

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday urged all the political parties to join hands for introducing a transparent electoral system in the country.

His party would introduce legislation in the parliament in that regard, he said while addressing a press conference here.

Bilawal said he did not have any evidence that the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was manipulated. A fact-finding committee had been formed to investigate which members of the PPP had violated the party line during the vote of no-confidence against the Senate chairman, he added.

He said all the 21 PPP senators had handed over their resignations to him and action would be taken in light of the report of the fact-finding committee. He urged all other opposition parties to follow suit.

He said the law pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau was enacted by a dictator.

About the Kashmir issue, he said that the government should not miss the opportunity to expose Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.