Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges world to ensure human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the only solution to the Kashmir issue is to respect the wishes of the Kashmiri people and have a plebiscite in light of the UN resolutions to allow them to determine their own fate.

He said the inaction of the international community in enforcing the UN resolutions had been a betrayal of the people of Kashmir and urged them to step up to ensure the rights and wishes of the Kashmiri people are respected.

In his message on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity with Kashmir, he said that every city, street and village in Pakistan was united by a single call, a call of solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, a press release on Tuesday said.

Bilawal Bhutto said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

He said the unprecedented and illegal lockdown by the fascistic Indian government of the Kashmir valley has been in effect for 185 days and that it was a stain on the conscience of the international community.

Bilawal said the occupation of Kashmir by India had always failed to suppress the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people and that this latest spate of neo-colonization was bound to fail too.

He called upon global leaders to not watch idly by as Modi stoked the flames of communalism and ghettoisation.

The chairman saluted the Kashmiri people who have faced the worst repression in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

He paid rich tributes to the thousands of martyrs who had laid down their lives and said that the fruit of their historic struggle would soon bear the fruit of freedom.

He said that the leader of the people Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation of PPP on Kashmir and he fought Kashmir issue on every international forum.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that the decision was taken by the government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The PPP chairman said that till the liberation of Kashmir, the PPP would continue to raise its voice and fight for the democratic and human rights of the Kashmiri people.