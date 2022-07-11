Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave, offered fateha, and recited verses from the Holy Quran.

He also visited grave of founder chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP chairman also visited the graves of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He laid floral wreaths at the graves and offered fateha.

Bilawal paid tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for democracy, and prayed for everlasting peace and stability in the country.