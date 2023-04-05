LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Foreign Minister and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on Tuesday night, on the 44th death anniversary of Pakistan Peoples Party founder and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

They laid floral wreaths at the grave and offered `Fateha', on the occasion. They visited the grave of the former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i- Sawab" and recited verses from the Holy Quran.