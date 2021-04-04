UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Mausoleum Of Martyrs At Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Sunday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, in connection of 42nd death anniversary of Founder Chairman and former prime minister Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid floral wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha' at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kms off from here.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the grave of assassinated PPP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto He laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha"for the "Isal-i- Sawab".

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the grave of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. He also offered fateha at the grave and laid floral wreaths.

He also visited the grave of Late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and laid floral wreaths at the grave.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others also visited the graves of Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

