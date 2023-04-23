UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Mausoleum Of Martyrs Of Bhutto's Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto's family

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on Sunday evening.

They visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered "Fateha".

They also offered Fateha at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and late Shireen Amir Begum and laid floral wreaths.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for democracy. He also prayed for peace and stability in the country.

Later, the minister and Aseefa also visited the graves of 20 anonymous martyrs of October 18, 2007 incident that took place in Karachi. They laid floral wreaths at the graves and offered `Fateha'.

