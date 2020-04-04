UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Mausoleum Of The Martyrs At Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits mausoleum of the martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in connection with the 41st death anniversary of Founder Chairman of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in connection with the 41st death anniversary of Founder Chairman of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto .

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid floral wreath at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, his mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Former Chairperson of PPP Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's first wife Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. He also offered 'Fateha' at all graves.

