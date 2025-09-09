Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Sukkur Barrage Amid Flood Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Sukkur Barrage amid flood concerns

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday visited the Sukkur Barrage to assess the situation amid potential flood threats.

The visit was also attended by Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Owais Qadir Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, and the other officials.

During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the flood situation and the arrangements made by the government.

He emphasized the importance of proper water management and the need for constructing dams to ensure the country's water security.

Bilawal reiterated the PPP's support for the construction of dams, citing the party's past efforts in building dams and resolving water-related issues. He highlighted the importance of constructing dams that are both technically feasible and socially acceptable.

The PPP Chairman also called for transparency and accountability in the construction of dams, emphasizing the need for a consensus-driven approach to address the concerns of all stakeholders.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

1 hour ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

6 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

8 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

8 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

8 hours ago
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

9 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

12 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

21 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan