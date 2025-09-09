Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Sukkur Barrage amid flood concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday visited the Sukkur Barrage to assess the situation amid potential flood threats.

The visit was also attended by Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Owais Qadir Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, and the other officials.

During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the flood situation and the arrangements made by the government.

He emphasized the importance of proper water management and the need for constructing dams to ensure the country's water security.

Bilawal reiterated the PPP's support for the construction of dams, citing the party's past efforts in building dams and resolving water-related issues. He highlighted the importance of constructing dams that are both technically feasible and socially acceptable.

The PPP Chairman also called for transparency and accountability in the construction of dams, emphasizing the need for a consensus-driven approach to address the concerns of all stakeholders.