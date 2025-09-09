Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits Sukkur Barrage Amid Flood Concerns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday visited the Sukkur Barrage to assess the situation amid potential flood threats.
The visit was also attended by Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Owais Qadir Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, and the other officials.
During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the flood situation and the arrangements made by the government.
He emphasized the importance of proper water management and the need for constructing dams to ensure the country's water security.
Bilawal reiterated the PPP's support for the construction of dams, citing the party's past efforts in building dams and resolving water-related issues. He highlighted the importance of constructing dams that are both technically feasible and socially acceptable.
The PPP Chairman also called for transparency and accountability in the construction of dams, emphasizing the need for a consensus-driven approach to address the concerns of all stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA speeds up development in Sector C-14, reviews progress in C15, C-1631 seconds ago
-
ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 case, Qureshi acquitted33 seconds ago
-
CDA’s ‘Gardenia Hub’ nears completion at Model Nursery35 seconds ago
-
FIA Lahore organizes training course to enhance investigation officers’ skill37 seconds ago
-
KP CM launches digital intiative for creating employment opportunities39 seconds ago
-
District admin ensures market regulation, social services & livestock monitoring43 seconds ago
-
DC visits flood-hit Kharal village45 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly passes LG Amendment Bill 202546 seconds ago
-
CDA Chief stresses inter-provincial coordination for climate action, carbon credits50 seconds ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Sukkur Barrage amid flood concerns53 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed on swimming in rivers and canals across Hyderabad division54 seconds ago
-
PM condemns Israeli forces' bombing in Doha11 minutes ago