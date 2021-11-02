UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visits UC No. 12 Of Larkana City

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday reached Ghulam Bhutto Muhallah of Union Council No. 12, here, in connection of his mass contact campaign

He met notables and workers at the residence of Vice President, PPP, Larkana city Aftab Ahmed Bhutto.

Notables and workers of the Union Council-12, highlighted the issues being faced by residents of the UC and apprised him about the development schemes being carried-out in the area.

He asked the accompanying ministers Syed Sardar Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi to look into the issues and get them resolved.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered condolences to the bereaved families of the notables and workers during his visit.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, Mukesh Chawala, Nawab wassan, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Farhat Semi Soomro, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Sakina Gaad, Waqar Ahmed Bhutto, Ghulam Nabi Bhutto, Abid Hussain Bhutto and others were also present in the meeting.

