Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Vows Launching Mass Contact Campaign Against Budget Approval

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:31 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vows launching mass contact campaign against budget approval

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday vowed to launch a mass contact campaign against the approval of federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday vowed to launch a mass contact campaign against the approval of Federal budget.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said during the campaign, the masses would be informed about ill effects of the budget.

He said PPP would oppose what he called people's enemy budget. He asked independent members of the National Assembly, mainly the coalition partners of PTI including the members of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) to avoid becoming part of the federal budget.

He urged federal government to support Sindh and Balochistan provinces to save them from locusts attacks which was posing major threat to numerous agricultural crops.

The poor farmers of locusts hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan should be provided compensation of Rs 1 billion each to save them from huge losses.

Responding to a question, he said the outbreak of HIV must not be politicized. All parties should join hands to tackle the menace of the disease.

Regarding All Parties Conference (APC), he said all parties should join hands to steer the country out of crisis.

