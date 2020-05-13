UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto,Kaira, Others PPP Leaders Offer Condolence On Demise Of APP Photographer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:37 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party leadership has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of APP's senior photographer and former official photographer of the party, Mubarak Ali Chacha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leadership has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of APP's senior photographer and former official photographer of the party, Mubarak Ali Chacha .

In separate messages here on Wednesday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that death of Mubarak Ali comes as a great loss for the photo journalism and the party. He prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for bereaved family of late photographer.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Chacha Mubarak was like a family member of PPP and his services for the party and journalism would be remembered for a long time.

Later Mubarak,a good natured man, was fondly called 'chacha' by his friends and colleagues.

PPP Punjab general secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, senior PPP leaders , Aslam Gill, Usman Malik and PPP Lahore president Haji Azizur Rehman Chan also extended their condolences on the sad demise.

APP's senior photographer Mubarak Ali passed away on Wednesday morning at the General Hospital where he had been admitted after brain haemorrhage complications .

