Bilawal Bhutto's 10-point Manifesto To Uplift Living Standard Of Masses: Asif Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party candidate of NA-235 Asif Khan has said that Bilawal Bhutto's 10-point manifesto will improve the quality of life and will also help eradicate poverty and hunger and all other basic facilities including clean drinking water will be delivered to the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Jamali Goth UC 2 and PS 98 Shahnawaz Shar village here on Tuesday.

Earlier, he also shared his manifesto with the voters during a door-to-door campaign in his constituency.

PPP candidates for Sindh Assembly Constituencies, PS 98 Hakim Ali Jaskani, PS 97 Bashirbrohi and PS 99 Sardar Masti Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Asif Khan said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promises that no population of Karachi will be deprived of development.

Asif Khan said that development works will be executed in all areas of his constituency without any discrimination, the residents of slums will be provided ownership rights and 300 units of free electricity will be provided through solar energy and appealed to the people to give their votes on February 8 to the PPP-backed candidates.

In the public meeting, local dignitaries, elders and important personalities of different communities announced their support for PPP candidates.

