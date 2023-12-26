Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto’s Nomination Papers Accepted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

The nomination papers of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for National Assembly seats of NA-194 (Larkana-1) and NA-196 (Kamber Shahdadkot-1) were accepted on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The nomination papers of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for National Assembly seats of NA-194 (Larkana-1) and NA-196 (Kamber Shahdadkot-1) were accepted on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto has submitted nomination papers for three NA seats from Larkana, Kamber Shahdad Kot and Lahore.

Meanwhile, the nomination paper of President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was also accepted for PS-11 (Larkana-II).

