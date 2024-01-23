Bilawal Bhutto's Peshawar Rally Scheduled On Jan 27th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address a election rally here at Purdah Bagh (Shahi Bagh) on Saturday January 27th.
Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Vice President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub Shah said that arrangements for the scheduled public meeting of the party chairman are in full swing.
Other local PPP leaders including District President Razaullah Chagharmati, City President, Zulfikar Afghani, Tahir Abbas, Shah Zulqarnain, Yawar Naseer, Dr Zaman Khattak were also present.
He said that workers of the party from all districts of Peshawar Division including districts Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand will attend the public meeting.
He said that party candidates from National Assembly and Provincial Assembly Constituencies will lead the processions of party workers from their constituencies.
He said that being a representative political party of the poor and middle classes of the society PPP is receiving a very good response from the general public and hundres of the activists of different political parties are joining it on daily basis.
Ayub Shah said that the party chairman has given a 10-point revolutionary manifesto for the General Elections 2024 and after coming into power it would be implemented in letter and spirit.
