Bilawal, Blinken discuss regional security situation, bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and discussed the regional security situation, cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan, and bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

During the talk, both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in Pak-U.S. ties, a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan valued its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the U.S. and wished to further deepen the partnership. He noted that during the past one year, apart from holding six Dialogues, exchange of high-level visits had diversified and solidified the relationship.

The Foreign Minister underlined the priority attached to economic and trade relations and Pakistan's particular interest in advancing cooperation on climate change and green energy.

Thanking the U.S. for its support, the Foreign Minister said that the Standby Arrangement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would provide impetus to Pakistan's economic and development imperatives and that Pakistan was committed to bringing structural reforms in its economy to make it more competitive and attractive for business and foreign investment.

The two Foreign Ministers underlined the importance of constructive engagement between Pakistan and the United States for promoting peace, security and development in the region. They also discussed the regional security situation, including the threat from terrorism, and reaffirmed their desire to continue close cooperation for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister noted the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative especially from the perspective of developing countries and concerns regarding food security and inflation, and stressed the need for continued concerted efforts with a view to reviving the deal at the earliest.

Secretary Blinken stressed that democratic principles and respect for the rule of law are central to the U.S.-Pakistan relationship and these values will continue to guide this partnership forward.

This was the fourth telephone call between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Secretary Blinken since the Foreign Minister assumed his responsibilities.