Bilawal breaks ground for new Pakistan embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking of the new building of Pakistan's Embassy Complex in Baghdad.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussain, Pakistan's Ambassador in Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and Iraq's envoy in Islamabad Hamid Abbas Lafta.

The foreign minister said that the construction of Pakistan's Embassy Complex in Baghdad was welcoming as it would help facilitate the people of Pakistan and Iraq, business community and others.