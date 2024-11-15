Open Menu

Bilawal Briefed On LG By-polls Success

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Bilawal briefed on LG by-polls success

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday was apprised of achievements of the Party in Local Government by-elections across the Sindh including Karachi.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi and Coordination Secretary Noman Sheikh met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women's Central President Faryal Talpur at Bilawal House, according to a PPP communique.

On the occasion, they briefed the PPP Chairman regarding the win in the by-elections.

