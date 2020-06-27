Bilawal calls Akhtar Mengal; discusses budget, APC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the current political situation in the country, the locust attack and spread of Covid-19 in a telephonic conversation with Balochistan National Party- Mengal's Head, Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Both the leaders expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in the country, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Chairman PPP and Sardar Akhtar Mengal also talked about government's actions with regard to the NFC award and the All Parties' Conference scheduled for next week.

Both the leaders also rejected the petroleum price increase and said this was the time to provide maximum relief to masses.

He said people did not get the benefit of decrease in petroleum prices due to shortage of oil in the market but now the raise in petroleum prices will further increase inflation.