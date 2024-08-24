Bilawal calls for embracing Sufi teachings of love, tolerance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep reverence for great Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hujwiri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), on the occasion of his Urs.

In his message on Saturday, Bilawal highlighted the enduring relevance of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's teachings. He stated, "His message of love, tolerance and respect for humanity is eternal and serves as a beacon of hope for all."

He emphasized that the Sufi saint's teachings are particularly significant in the current times. "The message of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) is the key to making society a haven of peace and tranquility," he said, urging people to reflect on the saint's life and values.

He added that the profound teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) continue to illuminate millions of hearts even today. "On the occasion of his Urs, we should remember the wisdom and guidance provided by him and strive to adopt the principles of peace, service, and humanity in our daily lives," the PPP Chairman concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 981st Urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA) will be observed on August 26.