Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Federal government to take immediate action to address the worsening security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if the provincial administration fails to act.

Speaking to the mediapersons at Parliament House, he also emphasized the need for consensus-driven policies on key national issues, particularly water resource management, while highlighting economic and agricultural reforms as critical for Pakistan’s progress.

Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to late Nawab Yousuf Talpur, whom he described as a dedicated political leader and a pillar of democratic values in the country.

He thanked all political parties for recognizing Talpur’s contributions during a condolence session of the National Assembly, acknowledging his lifelong commitment to public service and advocacy for farmers’ rights.

Bilawal Bhutto lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent address to the joint session of Parliament, which marked the first time a civilian president has spoken before Parliament for the eighth time.

He praised President Zardari for addressing a wide range of national issues, including economic stability, counter-terrorism efforts, advancements in agriculture and technology, and Pakistan’s foreign policy stance on Palestine and Kashmir.

Bilawal underscored a key issue raised by President Zardari—the government's unilateral decision to construct new canals from the Indus River without consulting stakeholders.

Reflecting on his recent iftar dinner meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal acknowledged some improvements in economic indicators but expressed deep concerns over escalating violence in KP and Balochistan.

He criticized the KP government’s failure to address rising terrorism, stating that militant activities continue to spread from Parachinar to Bannu, Peshawar, and other tribal areas.

He urged the federal government to intervene if the provincial authorities remain inactive, stressing that national security cannot be compromised.

Bilawal also highlighted Balochistan’s dual challenges of security and climate change. He called for immediate restoration efforts in flood-affected areas and the implementation of long-term climate resilience strategies to safeguard the province’s future.

Reaffirming PPP’s commitment to equitable water distribution, Bilawal dismissed accusations that his party had remained silent on the issue.

He reminded that Nawab Yousuf Talpur had been a vocal advocate for water rights, and PPP continues to fight for fair allocation.

He called for an urgent Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to resolve disputes over water resources through institutional dialogue rather than political confrontation.

On agricultural reforms, Bilawal reiterated PPP’s commitment to Green Pakistan, proposing a two-phase strategy to modernize farming.

He advocated for collective farming, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, where small landowners could benefit from cooperative models and improved bargaining power.

Bilawal also proposed using public-private partnerships to implement smart irrigation systems and leverage federal support to drive agricultural innovation.

He pointed to bio-saline agriculture experiments in Thar as an example of PPP’s efforts to introduce sustainable farming practices.

Bilawal clarified that while PPP is working with the PML-N-led government on national issues, it has not yet reached the confidence level required to become a formal coalition partner. However, he expressed hope for collaboration in drafting the upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and budget to ensure balanced resource allocation across all provinces.

