Bilawal calls for implementing action plan to control ensuing locust attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday urged the government to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) formulated control the ensuing locust attack in the country.

Any delay in the implementation of NAP decided at a meeting between the federal and Sindh governments would pose danger to the agriculture as well as the economy," said the PPP Chairman in a statement issued here.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that a meeting between Federal and Sindh governments had decided the NAP under which at at least 12 aeroplanes would be hired for aerial spray in the Balochistan areas being the entry point of locust swarms.

He said the swathes of locust swarms had entered Kashmore, Larkana, Umerkot and Tharparker. They had moved into India whose desert was fertile breeding ground for them before heading back to Sindh, Punjab and even to the parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.