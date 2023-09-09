Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works in Sindh until polls date announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lift the ban on development works in Sindh until the schedule of the upcoming general elections is announced.

"I demand that restrictions on development work in Sindh be lifted, and until the ECP announces the schedule of the upcoming general election, the ban on development work should be lifted", he told media persons after visiting the residence of the party's ex MNA late Sher Muhammed Baloch in the Dawood Goth area of Malir to extend his condolence to the bereaved family.

The PPP chairman said that the date of the election has not been announced yet, but the ECP is exercising powers that are not within its 'discretion'.

He said the funds for the flood victims shouldn't be frozen in Sindh like in Punjab and the Center.

Bilawal deplored that even before the announcement of the general elections schedule, all the development funds including rehabilitation projects for flood victims in Sindh are being frozen and officers are being transferred.

He said ECP should look into its policy being run only against Sindh, and why the above rules and regulations are not being implemented in the Center, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP Chairman said that the ECP should announce the date of the next general elections without delay.

He said that there is a difference of opinion among the PPP, ECP and PDM on the interpretation of the constitution regarding the holding of general elections, adding that the PPP believes that according to the constitution, it is necessary to hold elections within 90 days, but the ECP and other parties maintain that it is necessary to delimit the Constituencies before the elections.

In response to a question regarding Maulana Fazal Rehman's recent statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was ready for elections earlier and as well as today, adding that PPP was ready for election on May 14 and also within 60 days. This question should be asked to those who run away from every election.

Answering a question, Chairman PPP said that a politician who based his politics on the narrative that he will put everyone (politicians) in jail, today himself is in jail and this is a message for all politicians.

Later, Chairman PPP visited the residence of late party leader and former Nazim of Saddar Town Karachi Farooq Faria late in the Civil Lines area and condoled with his son Farhan Faria, son-in-law Salman Jangra and grandson Saim Salman.

He prayed for the departed soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.