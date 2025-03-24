Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the federal government to engage all political parties, including those that skipped the recent national security meeting, to address the rising incidents of terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Federal government to engage all political parties, including those that skipped the recent national security meeting, to address the rising incidents of terrorism.

Speaking at a ceremony at Governor House Lahore on Monday, Bilawal stressed the need for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene another high-level meeting, even if after a month, to build a national consensus on tackling terrorism.

"It is crucial that we unite to combat terrorism and focus on the country’s well-being," Bilawal stated.

The PPP chairman particularly emphasized the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for special attention to law and order in these provinces.

He warned that Pakistan is once again facing global conspiracies and internal security threats, which require a collective response from all political stakeholders. Bilawal called on the opposition to move beyond "narrow-minded politics" and work for public welfare.

Reiterating his party’s commitment to fighting terrorism, Bilawal vowed to confront both terrorists and their facilitators. He also offered PPP’s support in facilitating dialogue among political parties, underlining the importance of unity in decision-making.

Bilawal also clarified that while the PPP is neither part of the government nor the opposition, it remains open to constructive dialogue to address the country’s pressing challenges.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was also present on the occasion.