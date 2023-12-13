Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terrorism from country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday, strongly condemning the terrorist attack on police and security forces in D I Khan, called for national unity to wipe out the menace from the country.

Addressing the lawyers’ convention, he said that the terrorism and extremism in their forms and manifestations could not be eliminated until all the stakeholders and political entities joined hands in the war against them.

He said that the recent wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was regrettable as the people of the province, including police, youth, citizens and lawyers, had already made many sacrifices in the war against the menace.

He said many terrorists were languishing in jails before the Taliban government took over in Afghanistan, who were later released. Those who facilitated their settlement and release from the jails should be exposed and punished, he demanded.

“A single wrong decision took the country 10 years back,” he remarked.

The PPP chairman called for an inquiry against the people involved in the serious crime. The assassins and the facilitators of the martyred children of Army Public school, Peshawar, and other martyrs of various incidents of terrorism should be held accountable, he added.